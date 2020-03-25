UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 12,283 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of TD Ameritrade worth $46,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.22. 6,124,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,361,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMTD shares. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

