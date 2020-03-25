UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 43,790 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.66% of Kimco Realty worth $57,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 192,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

