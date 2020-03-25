UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,437 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 102,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of F5 Networks worth $57,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.73.

FFIV stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,710. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.56.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

