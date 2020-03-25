UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.50% of Westlake Chemical worth $45,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLK traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. 1,266,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,834. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 635,000 shares of company stock worth $21,153,950. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLK has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.95.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

