UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $44.95 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,349 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Raymond James worth $44,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

