UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $45.85 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Eastman Chemical worth $45,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. 1,566,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

