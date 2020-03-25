UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $47.78 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SS&C Technologies worth $47,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSNC stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 3,117,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,574. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. BTIG Research began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

