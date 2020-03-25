UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $48.46 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Equifax worth $48,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,679. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

