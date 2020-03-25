UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $49.77 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.22% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $49,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $101.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,929. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.43. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

