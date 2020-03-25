UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $51.41 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,997 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of MGM Resorts International worth $51,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 53,280,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,899,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

