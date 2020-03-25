UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $53.72 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of MarketAxess worth $53,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. CNB Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.29.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.31. The stock had a trading volume of 366,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.18 and a 52 week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

