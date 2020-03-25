UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $54.44 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $54,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $35.42. 7,050,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,901,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 74.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Shore Capital downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

