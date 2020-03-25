UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $57.54 Million Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,780 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.93% of Ingredion worth $57,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. 476,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ingredion Inc has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

