UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $57.66 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Hologic worth $57,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. 4,277,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

