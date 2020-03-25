UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $58.48 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,074 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Huntington Bancshares worth $58,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,524,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,306,061. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.