UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $59.57 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,068 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.75% of Kohl’s worth $59,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 57.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,654 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kohl’s by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kohl’s from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. 11,916,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,608. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.704 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.91%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

