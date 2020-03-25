UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $59.73 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vulcan Materials worth $59,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

NYSE VMC traded up $10.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,127. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

