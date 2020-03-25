UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 426,665 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $49,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,868,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 4,011,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,145. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

