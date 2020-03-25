UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $44,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

FBHS traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

