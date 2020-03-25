UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,437 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of FOX worth $54,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,525,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,722. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

