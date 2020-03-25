UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Snap-on worth $49,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,035 shares of company stock worth $3,995,705. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,140. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.42. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

