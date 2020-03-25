UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 134,723 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,723 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $43,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at $5,835,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $14,557,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,463. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

