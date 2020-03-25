UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 55,004 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,123,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $54,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,755,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,327,376. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 2.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.