UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 943 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of NVR worth $58,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in NVR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,005,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,423,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,443,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,629,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR traded up $281.51 on Wednesday, reaching $2,915.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,534.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,680.84. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $58.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,749.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.