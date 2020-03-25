UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $58,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

NASDAQ SRPT traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 941,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,860. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

