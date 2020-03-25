UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,585,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,568 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of TechnipFMC worth $55,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,170,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,907. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

