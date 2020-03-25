UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Arconic worth $44,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Arconic by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Arconic by 104.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Arconic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arconic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. 8,254,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

