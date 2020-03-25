UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 178.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196,683 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $50,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Shares of MBT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,257,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,110. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.