UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Nasdaq worth $51,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 604,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $2,833,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. 1,969,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,483. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

