UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.78% of SL Green Realty worth $57,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.94. 2,004,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.40. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.