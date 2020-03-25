UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 438,390 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438,390 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of NiSource worth $46,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NiSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 4,693,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,290. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.