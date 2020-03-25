UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 470,214 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,086 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 470,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Expedia Group worth $56,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $6.41 on Wednesday, reaching $65.89. 5,836,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,971. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.29. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.