UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 50,281 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,281 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Cheniere Energy worth $45,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Fusco purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,318,554.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Cfra reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,079. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

