UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 78,713 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,713 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Alliant Energy worth $50,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,298.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,789 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after acquiring an additional 696,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after acquiring an additional 589,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,266,000 after acquiring an additional 357,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.18. 3,493,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

