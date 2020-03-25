UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $43,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEC. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JEC traded up $6.48 on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

JEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

