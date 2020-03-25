UBS Group AG Acquires 41,048 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,048 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.09% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $18,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 461,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

