UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of Sealed Air worth $19,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.02. 1,527,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,726. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $246,675.00. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

