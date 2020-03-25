UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Aqua America worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aqua America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Aqua America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aqua America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Aqua America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua America stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

