UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 7.75% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWLD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $26.42.

