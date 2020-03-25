UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Alleghany worth $20,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Y. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alleghany by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Alleghany by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Y stock traded up $29.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $515.83. The company had a trading volume of 98,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $694.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $426.87 and a 52 week high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alleghany has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.