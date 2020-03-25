UBS Group AG Buys 130,085 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $21,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,737,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 175,846 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 16,420,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,505,088. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.