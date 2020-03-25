UBS Group AG Buys 175,393 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of CyrusOne worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,456 shares of company stock valued at $8,204,695 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 130.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.