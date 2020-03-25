UBS Group AG Buys 3,106 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $20,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $33.98. 333,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90.

