UBS Group AG Buys 358,392 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358,392 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 886,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,803.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 801,009 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 780,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325,233 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,938,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:GDV traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,209. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.