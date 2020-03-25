UBS Group AG Buys 46,038 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,038 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,405. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

