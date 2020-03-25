UBS Group AG Buys 849,169 Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 611.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.61% of William Lyon Homes worth $19,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLH. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $49,950,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,623,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,037,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 2,588.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 528,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $7,042,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

WLH stock remained flat at $$24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

WLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

William Lyon Homes Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.