UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,418 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $20,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

