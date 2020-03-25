UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 73,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in China Mobile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in China Mobile by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in China Mobile by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHL stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. 4,268,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,808. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.1106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

CHL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

