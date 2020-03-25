UBS Group AG Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.54% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

SLY traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 389,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,071. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

