UBS Group AG Grows Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,639 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Regency Centers worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REG. State Street Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,212,000 after buying an additional 2,748,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,430,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,668,000 after purchasing an additional 311,318 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after buying an additional 353,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,215,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,963,000 after purchasing an additional 308,486 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,486. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

